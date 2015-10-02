Dadri Lynching: Politicians home in on Bisara village, for justice and some for ‘innocent’ accused

Akhlaq’s daughter and sister at his residence in Bisara village, in Dadri on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Leaders from political parties across the board descended on Bisara village Thursday, three days after 50-year-old Mohammad Akhlaq was beaten to death and his son severely injured by a mob following allegations of cow slaughter.

Parties whose representatives did not make it to the village made their declarations elsewhere.

While some demanded Uttar Pradesh government raise its compensation amount for Akhlaq’s family from the announced Rs 10 lakh, others formed fact-finding committees and conducted surveys in the village.

CPI leader Brinda Karat saw a larger political agenda behind the incident. “The family is living in an atmosphere of insecurity. This is not a coincidence. The pink revolution agenda was articulated by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the last elections. Four incidents in Jharkhand, three in Uttar Pradesh, the same thing ? meat in a temple and here it is attacking somebody’s house in the name of cow slaughter. When your politics is of killing someone, it has to be fought,” she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and CPI(ML) formed fact-finding committees. AAP’s UP co-in charge Shakeel Malik demanded the compensation to the family be increased to Rs 50 lakh.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also demanded enhanced compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the family. The party also raked up BJP leaders’ threat to hold a mahapanchayat over the incident on October 11. “Either the UP government stop the mahapanchayat of BJP or we will also hold a mahapanchayat at the same place on the same date. BJP and RSS leaders are threatening Muslims and fomenting communal hatred, while Samajwadi Party government is going soft on them,” Shaukat Ali, state president, AIMIM said in Lucknow.

In Bisara, CPI(ML) leader Aslam said, “After talking to the family and villagers it is clear that the murder of Akhlaq was a planned communal attack using the pretext of the ongoing hate campaign around beef eating and cow slaughter of the Sangh Parivar and BJP.”

Samajwadi Party leader Raj Kumar Bhati alleged some “organisations were trying to propagate hate” in the area. “We are doing everything possible to ensure that the family receives justice the people of the village do not feel threatened.”

Meanwhile, a group of local BJP leaders met the administration with a set of demands which included registering a case of cow slaughter, changing IPC sections in the FIR from murder to culpable homicide and the release of “innocent people” who have been arrested.

“While the administration has assured that action will be taken on our demands, we will wait till tomorrow. Union Minister Mahesh Sharma, the BJP MP from Noida, will visit the village tomorrow,” said Shri Chand Sharma, a BJP leader from Western UP.

