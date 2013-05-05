Dabra gangrape: 4 awarded life term,4 acquitted

A Hisar court Saturday awarded life imprisonment to four accused convicted on charges of gangraping a minor girl in Dabra village of Hisar district. The victim’s father had committed suicide after the incident had come to light last year.

Though the case was registered against eight youth,four were acquitted by the court due to lack of evidence. Two others who were accused of harbouring a few accused were also acquitted by the court due to lack of evidence. The convicts shall also have to submit Rs 1 lakh as fine,which shall be given to the victim.

The quantum of punishment to the four accused was pronounced Saturday,while they were convicted of the charges by the court of Madhu Khanna,Judge,Special court for Crime Against Women,Hisar on Friday. Those convicted include Pawan,Vikas,Rajkumar and Baljit,all residents of Dabra village. The other four acquitted include Anil,Mahender,Kuldeep and Sunil. Two others Suresh and Sultan who were arrested by the police on charges of harbouring the accused were also acquitted.

However,even those who have been acquitted will remain in jail for some more time as all eight persons are facing another case of abetment to suicide. After the victim’s father committed suicide,Haryana police had registered another case against the eight on charges of abetment to suicide and under the provisions of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The case will come up for hearing in another court in Hisar on May 9.

The case dates back to September 19,when Haryana Police booked eight youths of Dabra village and nearby areas for raping minor girl. The 16-yr-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped by her boyfriend and his seven friends on the evening of September 9,but she informed about the incident to her parents on September 18,after which her father committed suicide the next day and matter came to light.

The girl,in her statement to the police alleged that on the evening of September 9,while she was on her way to her uncle’s house in Patel Nagar,Hisar; she met one of her friends who took her to a secluded spot and raped her. The girl added that her friend later also called his seven other friends who reached the spot,forcibly made her consume some tablets and then raped her. She was later dumped near her uncle’s house in Urban Estate,Hisar.

