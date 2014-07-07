Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • ‘Courts are not arenas for political wrestling’: HC tells Digvijay

‘Courts are not arenas for political wrestling’: HC tells Digvijay

Digvijay Singh was slammed by the High Court and was asked to file a fresh petition in the MPPEB scam.

By: Press Trust of India | Jabalpur | Updated: July 7, 2014 5:56:59 pm
Congress leader was directed to file a fresh petition by the High Court in the MPPEB Scam Congress leader was directed to file a fresh petition by the High Court in the MPPEB Scam.
Related News

“Courts are not arenas for political wrestling,” Madhya Pradesh High Court said on Monday while disposing of a ‘letter petition’ filed by Congress general secretary Digvijay Singh who is seeking a CBI probe into the MPPEB scam.

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice A M Khanvilkar and Justice Alok Aradhe  disposing Singh’s plea, said, “Demanding something from the court by writing letter will set a wrong precedent as courts have their own procedures. File a petition as per the legal procedure.” The court also directed him to file a “proper petition.”

Singh had sent a letter to the court highlighting deficiencies in the investigation being conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board scam, and had sought a probe by the CBI.

He wanted his letter to be treated as a petition.

Singh had highlighted the way students and their parents were arrested in a midnight crackdown and alleged that despite involvement of RSS leaders they had not been questioned.

He had also raised the issue of “conflict of interest” as Additional Advocate General Purshendra Kaurav, who had as a lawyer filed a petition on behalf of the former ABVP leader V D Sharma in a case related to the admissions in private medical colleges, and was now defending the state and the MPPEB.

Sharma’s case is still subjudice, Singh had said in his letter.

The MPPEB scam is related to manipulation of the pre-medical test results and recruitment to various government services, including teachers, constables and food inspectors.

The Congress and state’s ruling BJP have been targeting each other over the scam.

State’s former technical education minister Laxmikant Sharma and several officials and students are arrested in
the case.

Congress had even accused Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and his wife of complicity in the scam following which Chauhan filed a defamation case against Congress spokesman K K Mishra, who had made the allegations.

Meanwhile, Digvijay Singh  said in a tweet: “Have been asked to file a fresh petition. Now we have 2 options.”
“Either we file a fresh petition or we go and appeal to Hon Supreme Court who shall discuss with our Lawyers and decide,” he further tweeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now