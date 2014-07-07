‘Courts are not arenas for political wrestling’: HC tells Digvijay

Congress leader was directed to file a fresh petition by the High Court in the MPPEB Scam.

“Courts are not arenas for political wrestling,” Madhya Pradesh High Court said on Monday while disposing of a ‘letter petition’ filed by Congress general secretary Digvijay Singh who is seeking a CBI probe into the MPPEB scam.

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice A M Khanvilkar and Justice Alok Aradhe disposing Singh’s plea, said, “Demanding something from the court by writing letter will set a wrong precedent as courts have their own procedures. File a petition as per the legal procedure.” The court also directed him to file a “proper petition.”

Singh had sent a letter to the court highlighting deficiencies in the investigation being conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board scam, and had sought a probe by the CBI.

He wanted his letter to be treated as a petition.

Singh had highlighted the way students and their parents were arrested in a midnight crackdown and alleged that despite involvement of RSS leaders they had not been questioned.

He had also raised the issue of “conflict of interest” as Additional Advocate General Purshendra Kaurav, who had as a lawyer filed a petition on behalf of the former ABVP leader V D Sharma in a case related to the admissions in private medical colleges, and was now defending the state and the MPPEB.

Sharma’s case is still subjudice, Singh had said in his letter.

The MPPEB scam is related to manipulation of the pre-medical test results and recruitment to various government services, including teachers, constables and food inspectors.

The Congress and state’s ruling BJP have been targeting each other over the scam.

State’s former technical education minister Laxmikant Sharma and several officials and students are arrested in

the case.

Congress had even accused Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and his wife of complicity in the scam following which Chauhan filed a defamation case against Congress spokesman K K Mishra, who had made the allegations.

Meanwhile, Digvijay Singh said in a tweet: “Have been asked to file a fresh petition. Now we have 2 options.”

“Either we file a fresh petition or we go and appeal to Hon Supreme Court who shall discuss with our Lawyers and decide,” he further tweeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App