Corruption case: Jagan,others appear in CBI court

YSR Congress chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and others accused in an alleged corruption case involving his companies,Monday appeared before a special CBI court in connection with Penna Cements case.

The court had on September 30 taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed on September 10 against Penna Cements and others and issued summons to the Kadapa MP,his auditor Vijay Sai Reddy and others accused,with a direction that they should appear before it on November 11.

Accordingly,Jagan and others accused appeared before the court and submitted a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each and two sureties of like sum. The case has been posted to December 3.

The CBI has filed 10 charge sheets against Jagan and others in the case.

According to CBI,the seventh charge sheet relates to the issue of Penna Group of Companies,represented by P Pratap Reddy,making quid-pro-quo investments to the tune of Rs 68 crores into Jagan’s firms and consequent undue benefits received by Penna Group of Companies.

The undue favours were in the issues of alienation of government land measuring 231.09 acres in Anantapur district,grant of prospecting licence over an extend of 304.7 hectare in Kurnool district,renewal of mining lease over 821 acres in Ranga Reddy district,extending relaxations/benefits to his (Pratap Reddy) hotel project situated at Banjara Hills here,the agency said.

