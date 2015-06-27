Congress workers indulge in violence, vandalism during Odisha bandh

In several squares of Bhubaneswar, Congress workers burnt tyres to stop traffic.

The Congress observed a 12-hour Odisha bandh on Friday to protest the irregularities in some of the rituals of the Nabakalebar festival held at the Jagannath temple in Puri this month.

Several tourists from Tamil Nadu were taken by surprise as Congress workers started enforcing the bandh by pelting stones at their bus near the state Congress office. The party workers allegedly beat up some tourists as well.

Five protesters were arrested while they were trying to enter the State Secretariat from its rear gate. Agitating Congress workers even vandalised ambulances, trucks, autorickshaws, cars and other vehicles. Scores of long and short distance express and passenger trains were stranded at Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack, Balasore, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Jajpur, Rourkela, Koraput and Bolangir stations for hours. In Umerkote area of Nabrangpur, protesters vandalised an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation bus.

In several squares of Bhubaneswar, Congress workers burnt tyres to stop traffic. Wielding bamboo poles and sticks, youth Congress workers reportedly vandalised several cars and autorickshaws. In Patia area of Bhubaneswar, doors of a shopping mall were vandalised. Parents dropping children to school were allegedly also not spared.

In Biridi block of Jagatsinghpur, the agitators thrashed BDO Rabindra Sabat and a junior clerk Artabandhu Sahu inside the block office. Sahu, seriously injured in the scuffle, was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Supporters of the bandh also went on a rampage in the district education office of Dhenkanal.

At Khallikote college, the party workers beat up a lecturer and attacked an “108 ambulance” and beat up its driver leading to a strike by the ambulance drivers in Nayagarh town.

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education was forced to postpone the matric supplementary examination to June 29. Examination of several universities were also postponed due to the bandh.

State Congress chief Prasad Harichandan, who called the bandh as unprecedented success, demanded judicial probe by a sitting judge of the Odisha High Court into the irregularities in Nabakalebar rituals.

