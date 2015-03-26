Follow Us:
Congress steps up attack on Raman, Shivraj governments

Congress demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Raman Singh.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: March 26, 2015 3:36:00 am
Congress demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Raman Singh.
Stepping up its attack on the BJP government in Chhattisgarh for the PDS scam in the state, the Congress Wednesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Raman Singh and a high-level probe into the matter, producing what it claims is “documentary evidence” of Singh’s involvement.

Also referring to the Vyapam Scam in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “The unprecedented web of nepotism, stretching from Madhya Pradesh to Chhattisgarh and other states makes a mockery of the Prime Minister’s speeches on anti corruption. This would render BJP’s models of governance comical, if it wasn’t tragic for the country”.

