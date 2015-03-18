Congress MLA demands apology from Swamy for remarks on mosques

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

Congress MLA G M Saroori on Wednesday condemned the controversial remark of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on mosques and demanded an apology from him. As the first budget session of Mufti Sayeed government commenced today, Saroori stood up from Opposition bench in the Assembly and raised the issue.

“Such statement in a country like India is aimed to divide the society and this is a secular country”, he said. He urged the house to condemn it unanimously. “I demand an apology from him”, he said. Saroori was supported by other members of the Opposition.

Swamy had stoked a controversy recently with his reported remark that mosques and churches are mere “buildings” to offer prayers and can be demolished following which an FIR was lodged against him.

