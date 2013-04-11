Congress evasive on verdict

New Delhi: Stating that the matter was sub judice,the Congress Wednesday avoided commenting on the lower court order directing the CBI to reopen the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case against its senior leader Jagdish Tytler.

The court has also set aside an earlier magisterial court order that had accepted CBIs closure report in the case.

Law will take its own course, said party spokesperson Renuka Chowdhary. She also said there was no evidence against Tytler.

When asked about the Congress often raising the issue of Gujarat riots,she said,Whosoever is violating the law,let them face the consequences.

Another senior party leader contended that there was no need for the party to be apologetic about the court verdict. He said the BJP had inducted Gujarat leader Amit Shah into the party hierarchy even though he has already been chargesheeted.

SAD welcomes decision

Chandigarh: Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday welcomed the judgment of the Delhi court in regard to Jagdish Tytler. In a statement,Sukhbir said: It is a first small victory in the 30-year-long sustained battle by thousands of families of victims and SAD that had been fighting at every front to defeat the nefarious designs of the Congress…

He added: Since the day of massacre,Congress was working overtime to block all avenues of justice by pressurizing Delhi Police,Central Bureau of Investigation and families of victims. The whole exercise was aimed at protecting the inhabitants of 10,Janpath on whose instance this worst ever massacre was planned and executed by Tytler,Sajjan Kumar Bhagat and their gangs of Congress goondas… Asking Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to take moral responsibility,Sukhbir requested them to expel Tytler and Sajjan Kumar from the party. Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia also demanded that Tytler and Sajjan Kumar be expelled from the Congress.

Meanwhile,Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said: Congress should learn a lesson from todays judgment and should not work hand-in-glove with CBI to protect the architects of 1984 Sikh genocide.

CBI a stooge of Centre: Makkar

Amritsar: With a Delhi court ordering reopening of a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler,setting aside a CBI closure report giving clean chit to the Congress leader,SGPC president Avtar Singh Makkar on Wednesday called the CBI a stooge of the centre government and the court order a blot on the face of CBI and the Union government.

Underlining that calling what happened in 1984 as riots was a misnomer while it should have been termed as genocide of Sikhs,Makkar accused Centre of having two sets of laws  a separate one for the minority communities. Thousands of Sikhs and their children were brutally murdered and their properties worth crores were snatched, Makkar said.

Akal Takht chief Giani Gurbachan Singh,while welcoming the court order,said it had provided some relief to the Sikh community. We believe in judicial system of the country. The court order today has provided some relief to the Sikh community. But there has been no justice in the case even after nearly 30 years. The court should now ensure speedy justice in the case, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App