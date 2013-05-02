Cong demands open debate on public issues on May 3

The Congress legislative party,in a meeting convened on Wednesday,demanded that the SAD-BJP government should ensure open debate over various public issues in the special one-day session of the Punjab assembly on May 3.

Lashing out at the government,Leader of Opposition Sunil Jakhar said: In the garb of their protest against wealth tax of agriculture land,the SAD-BJP coalition is trying to divert the ire of common man about property tax on urban residents,deteriorating law and order situation,political patronisation of sand,land and liqour mafia,harassment to farmers while selling their crops and embezzlement of funds meant for Centre-funded public welfare schemes.

Now,when Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram has already announced that wealth tax had been withdraw and the issue has vanished,it is the moral as well as legal responsibility of the SAD-BJP government to ensure open debate on these issues, he added.

Sensing their defeat in the coming Lok Sabha elections,all factions of NDA are busy looking out for baseless issues to spread lawlessness. But UPA government under the command of AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi is committed to safeguard the interest of poor and needy, Jakhar said.

A meeting of the Congress legislature party has been convened on May 2 to discuss the partys strategy to take on the SAD-BJP combine during the special session.

