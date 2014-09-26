Communal clash in Vadodara continues for second day; four teargas shells fired

Yet another communal clash was witnessed in the old city area of Vadodara a day after people from two communities clashed reportedly after a photoshopped image doing the rounds on WhatsApp hurt religious sentiment of a community.

Stone pelting ensued at around 2:30 pm in several areas simultaneously, soon after people from Muslim community finished their Friday prayer. People from two communities started pelting stones at each other in what appeared to be a carry forward of Thursday’s clash, even as police fired four rounds of tear-gas shells to control the mob.

Stone pelting was reported in Yakutpura locality and several areas such as Adaniyapul, Churiwala Khacha, Powa wali gali, and Kalupura naka witnessed clashes with mobs setting on fire at least one scooter parked at Adaniyapul locality.

All these clashed took place in areas close to Fatehpura which had witnessed similar clashes a day ago. Police said that the situation was brought under control an hour and half, and said no casualty was so far reported. Anticipating similar clashes Friday, shopkeepers in the locality had decided to keep their shops shut and the areas already wore deserted look since morning.

On Thursday’s clash, several shops were looted and a dozen and half two-wheelers set ablaze with police having to fire ten teargas shells. FPolice had arrested a person, allegedly responsible for the WhatsApp image was arrested Thursday and combing operation was on and added Police said the situation was brought under control.

