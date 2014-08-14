Collegium system row: Government firm, agrees to just one change 

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed by voice vote the Bill to set up a National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) — to replace the collegium system of selecting judges to the Supreme Court and high courts — after the NDA government yielded to the Congress demand and decided to drop a provision that mandated that if the President sends back a recommendation for reconsideration, the NJAC would have to reiterate it “unanimously”.

The House also passed the 99th Constitution Amendment Bill to give constitutional status to the NJAC, with 367 MPs voting in favour and none against it. The AIADMK members abstained from voting. The division of votes could not be done using the automatic vote recording machine and had to be done manually, with MPs using green (affirmative) and red (negative) slips. Those who wanted to abstain used the yellow slips.

This comes days after Chief Justice of India R M Lodha defended the collegium system and criticised the “unfair” and “misleading campaign” to defame the judiciary.

Even as it yielded to the Congress’s demand on dropping the “unanimity” provision, the government stood its ground on the provision that mandates that if at least two members of the NJAC object to a recommendation, it shall not be carried through.

“One is a dissenter and two is a voice of reason to be considered out of six. I am not saying all this. There is a judgment of 1998 of the Supreme Court whereby the special reference was made,” Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the House. “A single member becomes a dissenter, two members become a weight in six. This is how you have to see it,” he later reiterated.

Arguing his point further, Prasad, quoting from a law book, read, “Normally, the collegium should make its recommendation on the basis of consensus but in case of difference of opinion, no one would be appointed if the CJI dissents. If two or more members of the collegium dissent, CJI should not persist with the recommendations… The point I am saying is that if the members of the collegium are being given respect… that if two decide to oppose, do not persist, why shouldn’t the NJAC have the same provision, namely, if two members persist, do not recommend?”

He said, “I do not understand this whole question of veto. Who knows, two judges may oppose. Who knows, the Law Minister and the CJI may together oppose. And who knows, one of the members and one of the judges may oppose. Therefore, a lot of flexibility is available but this provision of dissent by two members is also in operation, as I told you, in the earlier collegium system.”

The proposed NJAC will be headed by the Chief Justice of India and will have two senior Supreme Court judges, two eminent personalities and the Law Minister as its members. The framework of the NJAC allows a provision that a recommendation may not carried through if at least two members have any objection.

“The NJAC will have mature people. The CJI, two senior-most judges, the Law Minister of India, two eminent persons — all are mature senior people. Surely, they will work in coordination. The larger objective would be that those who are the best must be appointed as judges of the Supreme Court and high courts and the voices of those who are ignored must also come in the judicial appointment. I am sure they will work collectively,” said Prasad.

While the government had originally proposed that if the President sends back a recommendation for reconsideration, he would have to clear if if the NJAC reiterates it “unanimously”, this clause was amended amid concerns that it could be misused by the government of the day.

Referring to the original provision, Prasad said, “In Clause VII of the Bill, I had kept a provision that if the President of India, constitutionally speaking, decides to refer the recommendation for reconsideration… in that event the decision must be unanimous. Here there is an objection that it may be open to abuse, that the government would like to again try to influence. I would like to clarify to this House that the government has got no such intention.” He added that he had taken the Opposition’s point into consideration and would move an official amendment in the Bill.

Prasad later moved the official amendment, which stated that if the President returns a recommendation of the NJAC, the panel would not have to reiterate the recommendation for reconsideration “unanimously”. Effectively, this means that if the NJAC chooses to return the recommendation even if one of its members dissents, the President will have to accept it.

Former Law Minister M Veerappa Moily raised the issue during the debate, arguing that under the provision, a single member of the NJAC could veto a recommendation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App