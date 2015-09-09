Coalition govt is ‘harassing’ J-K Congress leadership: Party president Ghulam Ahmad Mir

J-K Congress has accused the coalition government in the state of playing with the lives of leaders, by withdrawing their security. A worried congress President says he is shooting a letter to the union home minister Rajnath Singh seeking his intervention.

The state congress leaders say that the BJP- PDP government for the past few months is “harassing” the congress leadership and has withdrawn the security cover and vehicles allotted to its leaders.

“The coalition government is harassing our leaders and office bearers. Now they have started withdrawing the security allotted to our people,” Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir told The Indian Express. “This activity was on since last few months, but it has increased after the Rahul Ji’s visit to the state.”

Mir says he is now seeking intervention of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the matter. “I am writing a letter to the Home minister to inform him about this sensitive issue,” says Mir. “If any untoward incident happens, with any of the congress leaders, government would be responsible.”

Congress says that the coalition partner are baffled by their growing popularity and the latest step to withdraw their security is an outcome of that.

“They are not happy with our growing influence of our party among the people,” a senior congress leader said. “They want to curb our movement.”

A senior official, who deals with the security, however, said that “no security has been withdrawn to any leader in the state.”

“Recently, a security review meeting was held in Srinagar, to reassess the security cover of those people who are currently under security cover,” said the senior officer. “But, we have not revoked the security of any political activist or leaders so far.”

The state government also denied the allegations of the congress party.

“It is totally baseless,” said Education Minister and state government spokesperson Nayeem Akhtar.

