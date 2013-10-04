Chavan reviews probe status of Dabholkar murder

Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday met Home Minister R R Patil to review law and order in Maharashtra,particularly the status of probe into activist Narendra Dabholkars murder.

Sources in the CMO said,Chavan wanted the home ministry to spell out where the probe was headed and whether they should consider handing it over to the CBI.

Sources said the government was open to any decision and the prime concern was to nab the culprits and punish them. However,family and supporters of Dabholkar are not keen on CBI probe and have sought a Special Investigation Team. Patil said,The police have set up teams that are working on the case.

The home ministry has rubbished the allegation that the government was going soft on Sanatan Sanstha. A senior officer in home department said,So far,we have interrogated all those concerned. Unless we have something concrete to establish their role,we cannot proceed further.

The home department said publication of literature against Dabholkar by the members of Sanatan Prabhat cannot be the sole criterion to suspect their role.

The other issue that came up at the meeting in Mantralaya was the growing instances of mediapersons being attacked by police personnel. A team of mediapersons called on Chavan and Patil and lodged complaint in this regard.

Chavan asked Patil to direct the police officers accordingly. Chavan also reviewed measures taken by the home department on security of women.

