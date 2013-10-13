Chandrababu Naidu discharged from hospital,hits out at Congress

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu,who was discharged from hospital after his nearly a week-long fast,on Sunday hit out at the Congress for the manner in which division of Andhra Pradesh is being carried out and said that Seemandhra people are worried about the future of Hyderabad.

“There is agitation in Andhra Pradesh. Seemandhra people are worried about education,employment,revenue sharing,water resources and the status of Hyderabad besides its future,” the TDP leader told reporters after emerging out of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital,where he was admitted on the fifth day of his hunger strike on Friday against Telangana creation and forcibly administered intravenous fluids on Saturday.

He accused the Congress of not following “proper procedures” in bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

“The way in which the division process is being done is objectionable. They are not following any system or procedure,” he said.

Naidu took exception to what he called non-involvement of leaders from the state in the bifurcation process.

“I am asking the Congress. Are there no local leaders? are there no statesmen?,” he asked.

The TDP leader alleged that the Congress leaders like Digvijay Singh,Veerappa Moily and Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde were giving contradicting statements on the bifurcation issue.

Naidu also appealed to the national parties to put pressure on Congress to provide “justice” for Telugu people.

“Congress party should hold talks with people from both sides to resolve the issue amicably,” he said.

Meanwhile,RML hospital authorities said Naidu was discharged on Sunday as he was “stable” and the TDP leader wanted to visit Hyderabad.

On the fifth day of his hunger strike on Friday against Telangana creation,the 63-year-old TDP chief was forcibly evicted by police from Andhra Bhavan here amid high drama and chaos.

Naidu was on hunger strike on the premises since Monday to protest against bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP chief was forcibly administered intravenous fluids,after his health deteriorated on the sixth day of indefinite fast.

