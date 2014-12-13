Centre plans relief fund for acid attack victims

Amid demands for death penalty for perpetrators of acid attacks, the government told Lok Sabha that it is planning to launch a comprehensive fund for victims, which will include compensation of more than Rs 3 lakh. Responding to concerns expressed by members, Minister of State for Home Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary said the norms for purchase and sale of acids are already strict and district magistrates are responsible for controlling purchase and supply of such material. He was replying to a private member’s bill moved by BJP member Kirit Premjibhai Solanki. The Acid Control Bill, 2014 was later withdrawn. The minister said acid attack is a heinous crime as the women do not only suffer physical injury but mental trauma as well. In order to resolve this issue, strict action needs to be taken, he said, adding that not only the sale of acids should be checked, but also victims should be compensated fully.

