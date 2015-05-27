CBSE Class 10 results 2015 won’t be announced today. Here is all you need to know

CBSE class 10th results 2015: Students are eagerly awaiting their results for class 10th results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th results for this year has been delayed and will not be announced today. The result was earlier expected to be announced on May 27. Board officials have hinted that it may take a few more days.

To see the CBSE class 10th results, follow these 3 simple steps:

Step 1:

Go to cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2:

Click on the link titled ‘Class X Exam Results 2015’

Step 3:

When the new screen opens, enter your roll number in the marked field, and your result will open up in no time.

The CBSE Class XII results were announced on May 25. Students from all over the country were rejoiced to receive good marks throughout.

Securing 496 out of 500 marks, M Gayatri of New Green Fields school, New Delhi, is the all India CBSE topper.

There were stories to inspire as well. 18-year-old Tapas Bhardwaj didn’t let his visual impairment stop him from chasing his dreams as he aced CBSE 12th Board exams scoring 91.4 per cent marks and topping his school where he studied with normal children.

If we look at the national trends of the CBSE XII results, girls again performed better than boys. The pass percentage of girls was 87.57 as compared to boys’, which was 77.77 percent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the young students and their performance in the exam, wishing them a brigh future.

Also, popular actor and comedia Vir Das conveyed a special message for all the students.

For more on CBSE Results, keep following Indian Express.

