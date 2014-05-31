CBI searches premises of MP varsity ex-V-C, staff

The CBI Friday carried out searches at nine locations after registering three cases against a former vice-chancellor and members of the selection committee of Hari Singh Gour Central University in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, for alleged irregularities in appointment process. The agency said the cases were registered against the authorities for appointment of allegedly ineligible candidates in the departments of Geography, Criminology and Forensic Science and Fine Arts and Performing Arts.

Four assistant professors appointed under the process have also been named.

“Searches have been conducted at nine places in the residential and official premises of the accused persons at Sagar, Kanpur (UP), Karnal (Haryana) and Nagpur,” said CBI spokesperson Kanchan Prasad.

