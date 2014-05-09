CBI gets first woman additional director, Jaya govt suspends her

J Jayalalithaa J Jayalalithaa

Hours after she took charge as the first woman additional director of the CBI, Tamil Nadu cadre senior IPS officer Archana Ramasundaram was suspended by the state government on Thursday, allegedly for failing to obtain official consent.

“During the period that this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Archana Ramasundaram, IPS, shall be Chennai,” said the order issued by Chief Secretary Mohan Verghese Chunkath. But CBI director Ranjit Sinha said, “The additional director has joined today. The state government’s order is infructuous.”

A 1980-batch officer, Ramasundaram was with the CBI from 1999-2006. A director general rank officer now, she is posted as chairperson of the TN Uniformed Services Recruitment Board since 2012.

Sinha had recommended Ramasundaram, and her name was cleared by the appointments committee headed by PM Manmohan Singh. Though the decision was conveyed in February, the state government did not take any action so far.

On Thursday, hours after she joined the CBI, the state government exercised its powers under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, to order her suspension with “immediate effect”.

Ramasundaram’s husband, IAS officer (retired) S Ramasundaram, is known to be close to the DMK. The couple returned from central deputation when the DMK won the 2006 Assembly elections.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App