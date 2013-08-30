Days after former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said Punjab Congress Chief Partap Singh Bajwa has no authority to announce candidates for Lok Sabha elections,Bajwa on Thursday claimed his predecessor was right in saying so.

Bajwa,while speaking to mediapersons after addressing a mass contact programme here,said he had not announced any Lok Sabha candidate but was only recommending the names of sitting MPs from state for the elections. Everything is normal in the Congress… Instead of such things,we should talk about Punjab,which is in a real bad shape, he said.

Slamming the SAD-BJP government for for failing to pay dearness allowance (DA) to its employees and delay in payment of 30 per cent of arrears of the Fifth Pay Commission,Bajwa said: The Punjab government was not in a position to pay salaries to employees,who may be forced to observe a Black Diwali… Mismanagement of resources,rampant corruption,over spending and non-productive expenditure,ineffective revenue collection and tax evasion are some of the basic reasons for poor economic performance of this government.

Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was irresponsible and was wasting public funds by holding sangat darshan programmes. The state government was supposed to pay Rs 2,800 crore to its employees before November,which is not possible, Bajwa said while asking Badal to shut down loss making boards and corporations and remove all chief parliamentary secretaries to tide over the financial crisis.

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal,he said: He was delivering fake dreams to people. These days he is on a visit to Instabul and has been issuing statements that Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) will be implemented in all cities. He should first explain the fate of his Metro dream… Sukhbir must begin travelling by road and see the plight of people. States like Bihar were performing better than Punjab when it came to development.

