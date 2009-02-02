BSP to field more Muslim candidates in LS polls

With the renewed friendship between SP and Kalyan Singh not going down well with a section of Muslims,the ruling BSP has decided to cash in on the situation and field at least 25 per cent candidates from the minority community in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

At a recent meeting of senior party leaders,it was decided to increase the number of Muslim candidates,specially in the light of political equations emerging after Kalyan’s pact with Mulayam,a senior BSP leader claimed.

As per the plan,the party is contemplating to change its candidates in 5-10 per cent seats,sources said,adding senior party leader and cabinet minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui had been entrusted with the task of mobilising the community leaders in the BSP’s favour.

The leader said that the idea is to field at least 25 per cent Muslim candidates that it at 20 places out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

They said that party supremo Mayawati is of the view that Mulayam’s bonhomie with Kalyan would “dent” its traditional vote bank. Besides,the BSP expects differences between SP and Congress,who were discussing a possible coalition before Kalyan episode,would also crop up.

Earlier,the party announced Muslim candidates on nearly 18 seats,however,couple of them like Kazim Ali aka Naved Miyan,who is son of senior Congress leader and former MP Noorbano,were replaced later on.

Muslim candidates on 15-16 seats are almost final and talks with prominent leaders in remaining four-five seats is in the final stages,sources claimed,adding the selection process was likely to be wrapped up in the next couple of days. Muslim candidates,whose names have almost been finalised by the party include Qadir Rana from Kairana,Tabassum Begum from Muzaffarnagar,Khalid from Baghpath,Islam Sabir – Bareilly,Taranum Aqil – Pilibhit,Buniyaad Hussain Ansari – Sitapur,Afzal Ansari -Ghazipur.

Of these,while Tabassum Begum is wife of former SP MP Munawar Rana,who was killed in a car crash in December last year,Shahid Siddiqui and Afzal have joined BSP recently after parting ways with Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Afzal,who is brother of gangster-turned-MLA Mukhtar Ansari,had been denied ticket by the SP this time.

Islam Sabir,who will be fielded from Bareilly parliamentary constituency,is son of a Minister of State for Waqf in the Mayawati government.

Similarly,Taranum Aqil,is currently chairperson of UP Urdu Academy. Of the 19 MPs elected on BSP ticket in 2004 election,four belonged to Muslim community.

Mehmood Madani,son of Jamat-e-Ulema Hind national president,Asad Madani,who joined the BSP,is most likely to contest the general election under the blue banner from Amorha parliamentary constituency.

The BSP would also be giving a substantial number of tickets to the youth.

“While other political parties remember youth and talk about their proper representation at the election time and forget about it after polls,the BSP is the only party which is committed to ensure youth’s participation,” she had said.

