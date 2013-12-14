BJP: Congress has no option,but to project Priyanka Gandhi as leader

The BJP on Saturday said that Congress is left with no option but to project Priyanka Gandhi as its leader and face of the party.

“The Congress family has this habit that if one person from the family fails they project the other one…now Congress has no option left other than projecting Priyanka Gandhi as their main leader and the face of the Congress party,” Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Rameshwar Chaurasia said here.

Terming Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal,Yogendra Yadav and his party as agents of Congress for 20 years,Chaurasia asked why Kejriwal was not transferred out of Delhi and he served as an income tax officer in the national capital for a very long period.

To a question about the future of AAP,Chaurasia said “Many small and regional parties have been on the scene for a short period of time and later disappeared,AAP will also disappear in few years”.

BJP MLA from Varanasi Ravindra Jaiswal said that party’s prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi’s rally scheduled for December 20 will be held at Khajuri village and a letter informing the District Magistrate about the same and asking for high-level security has been sent.

Around five lakh people are expected to attend the rally,Jaiswal said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App