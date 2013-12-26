Bihar: Four bogies of passenger train derail,no injuries

Four bogies of a passenger train derailed near Rampur Dumra station under Danapur division of the East-Central Railway (ECR) Thursday morning,a railway official said.

The 63209 Jhajha-Patna Passenger Memu train was speeding towards the state capital when its four bogies derailed at Rampur Dumra station at around 10.45 AM,the Danapur Division Public Relation Officer (PRO) Ranjit Kumar Singh said.

There was no no casualty or injury to any one due to derailment,he said.

The cause of derailment was being investigated,Singh said,adding that the train services on both Up and Down lines have been disrupted due to the incident.

An Accident Relief Train (ART) from Patna has been rushed to the spot,while one each such train was being sent from Barauni and Jhajha,Singh said,adding that the Danapur Division’s DRM N K Gupta and other senior officials have left for Rampur Dumra station to supervise rescue and relief operations.

