Badal failed to provide financial,legal aid to Kutch farmers: NCM

The Punjab government has failed to provide financial help to Sikh farmers of the Kutch region in Gujarat for fighting their case in the Supreme court,National Commission for Minorities member Ajaib Singh said on Sunday.

He said that he has written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in this regard after a delegation of Sikh farmers from Kutch,who are presently camping in New Delhi,met him and informed that they have engaged a counsel to fight their case in the Supreme Court.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal met the farmers last month in New Delhi and had promised them to bear the cost of legal expenses and even assured them that he has directed the state Advocate General to look in to the matter,Singh said.

Meanwhile,Surinder Singh Bhullar and Lachman Singh Brar representing the farmers from Kutch said,they tried to meet Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi at Rewari on Sunday,but could not succeed.

Sikh farmers of Kutch area are fighting a legal battle in the apex court to escape eviction by the Gujarat government which has frozen their land holdings by invoking various tenancy and agriculture land acts. The farmers had won relief against eviction from the Gujarat High Court,but the state government chose to appeal against the order in the Supreme Court.

