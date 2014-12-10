Assam groups say no to resumption of hydel project

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Union power ministry has invited representatives of 27 different organisations including KMSS, AAS, AJYCP to a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

Written by Samudra Gupta Kashyap | Chennai, Guwahati | Published: December 10, 2014 12:29:24 am
Two days ahead of the Centre’s scheduled tripartite discussion in Delhi on resolving issues in order to resume construction of NHPC’s 1000-MW Lower Subansiri hydro-electric project on Assam-Arunachal border, a “citizens’ meeting” Tuesday asked the government to first address the issues raised by an expert committee on safety of the dam and its downstream impact.

The “citizens’ meeting” organised by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) said issues related to vulnerability of the dam to seismic activities as also likely adverse impact in the downstream areas will have to be discussed and cleared by the government before resuming work on the project. The project has been lying in limbo since December 2011 even after completion of 60 per cent construction work after several groups, including the KMSS and All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), launched separate agitation against it.

The Union power ministry has invited representatives of 27 different organisations including KMSS, AAS, AJYCP to a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday to find a solution to end the stalemate that has already led to heavy loss.

