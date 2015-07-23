Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Assam attack: NIA files chargesheet against 4 rebels
  • Assam attack: NIA files chargesheet against 4 rebels

Assam attack: NIA files chargesheet against 4 rebels

Last year, NDFB (S) militants entered villages of Hatijuli and Shantipur and opened indiscriminate fire, resulting in the death of six people.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: July 23, 2015 3:12:53 am
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against four National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit) members in a special NIA court in Guwahati Wednesday in connection with the killing of six persons in an attack on two villages in Assam’s Sonitpur district in December last year.

They have been charged with criminal conspiracy, waging war against the Government of India, concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war, murder, attempted murder and acid throwing.

