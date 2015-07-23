Assam attack: NIA files chargesheet against 4 rebels

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against four National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit) members in a special NIA court in Guwahati Wednesday in connection with the killing of six persons in an attack on two villages in Assam’s Sonitpur district in December last year.

Last year, NDFB (S) militants entered villages of Hatijuli and Shantipur and opened indiscriminate fire, resulting in the death of six people.

They have been charged with criminal conspiracy, waging war against the Government of India, concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war, murder, attempted murder and acid throwing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App