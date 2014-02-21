Arvind Kejriwal criticises Tamil Nadu Govt decision to release murder convicts

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal. (Reuters)

Criticising Tamil Nadu government’s decision to release all seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said such a decision would send a wrong message.

“We feel this should not happen. If we start letting off people like this, this would send an incorrect message,” Kejriwal said in a press conference today.

The Jayalalithaa government had decided to set convicts free in the assassination case.

The decision to release all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case was, however, stayed by the Supreme Court on Thursday citing “procedural lapses” by the Tamil Nadu government.

Kejriwal added that his party believes in highlighting issues related to inflation, gas price and rape.

“We want to do politics of inflation, gas price and not politics of religion,” he said.

