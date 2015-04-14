Army felicitates former Chief’s wife on 100th

True to the sobriquet “wedded to the army”, the grand old lady, who has an agile mind and very sharp memory, recollected the time she spent in the Army.

The Army held a special celebration in the city to mark the 100th birthday of Raj Kumari Shrinagesh, wife of a former Chief of Army Staff, General SM Shrinagesh.

Lt Gen KJ Singh, GOC-in-C, Western Command, wished the grand lady a sound health and conveyed birthday wishes on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff General Dalbir Singh and also presented a gift to her on the Chief’s behalf. He and his wife Anita Singh also felicitated the the centurion on her birthday.

Also present were Lt Gen Om Prakash, Quarter Master General at Army Headquarters who is also the Colonel of the Kumaon Regiment and Lt Gen SL Narasimhan, Commandant, Army War College and Colonel of Madras Regiment. A large number of other Army personnel also wished the lady a happy birthday.

True to the sobriquet “wedded to the army”, the grand old lady, who has an agile mind and very sharp memory, recollected the time she spent in the Army. Speaking on the occasion she said that she still remains wedded to the Army.

Gen SM Shrinagesh was the Chief of the Army Staff from May 1955 to May 1957. After retirement he served as Governor of Assam twice, Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Governor of Mysore. He also served as Principal of Indian Administrative College at Hyderabad from 1957 to 1962. Commissioned in 19th Hyderabad Regiment in 1923, he commanded 6/19th Hyderabad Regiment (now part of Kumaon Regiment). He was a brigade commander during the second World War. As Corps Commander of 5 Corps (present day 15 Corps), the General was appointed overall commander of all troops in J & K during the 1947 – 48 Indo-Pak War. Before becoming Army Chief, he also served as GOC-in-C of of the Western and Southern Commands respectively. He passed away in 1977 and is survived by Raj Kumari Shrinagesh, three sons and two daughters.

