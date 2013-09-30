Army Chief General Bikram Singh addressed an ex-servicemen rally at Jalandhar Cantonment on Sunday under the aegis of Vajra Corps.

General Singh,accompanied by wife Bubbles Bikram Singh,lauded the contribution of Punjab towards the armed forces. He reiterated the Armys commitment and concern for the well-being of ex-servicemen,Veer Naris and widows and highlighted measures to ensure their well being.

The rally was attended by 7,500 – 8,000 ex-servicemen and Veer Naris from several districts. During the rally,24 physically challenged veteran soldiers were provided with modified Honda Activa scooters and 500 Veer Naris,widows and ex-servicemen were felicitated by the Army chief and his wife. The rally was also attended by adjutant general from Army headquarters and many other senior officers.

The Army had set up stalls at the rally site to provide medical care,immediate redressal of their grievances and awareness about various and welfare measures instituted. Issues related to pension,education,housing,insurance,placement,recruitment,finance and personnel records were addressed by dedicated teams detailed from the Army headquarters,civil administration,banks and private industry representatives.

