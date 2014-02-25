Armed forces’ vote: Notices on easing norms

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a petition for allowing the armed forces to cast their votes in the constituencies where they are posted at the time of elections.

Issuing notices, a Bench led by Justice A K Patnaik sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on the feasibility of granting this authorisation to the defence personnel. As per an existing EC notification, a personnel needs to serve for at least three years in a particular constituency to get voting right.

The petition, filed by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, raised the issue of practical difficulties arising out of this per-requisite in case of armed forces personnel, whose exigency of service did not usually permit a posting for such a long period.

“The present petition and questions raised therein concerned not only the armed forces personnel but also their families who are posted outside their hometowns and are presently unable to cast their votes, thereby being deprived of their right to participate in the election process of the country,” stated the petition.

The petition, filed against the order of Punjab and Haryana High Court, contended that the existing practice would continue to frustrate the voting rights of defence personnel due to their service tenures.

