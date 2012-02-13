After 26 days,battered baby Falak remains critical

Battling for life for the past 26 days at AIIMS,the battered two-year-old baby Falak showed no signs of improvement despite the infection level in her blood and chest coming down.

Doctors attending on her at AIIMS Trauma Centre said she remains critical but stable and needs ventilatory support.

She cannot breathe on her own. She has been critical for over three weeks but stable and needs ventilatory support. This is not a good sign. She should not get used to it and that is why when not needed and she can breathe on her own,we put her off the ventilator. Even if it is for a few hours.

Being put on and off the ventilaor will continue till she shows signs of significant improvement, neurosurgeon Deepak Agarwal,who has been attending on her,said.

Baby Falak was brought to the hospital on January 18 with severe head injury,both her arms broken,bite marks all over her body and her cheeks branded with hot iron.

She underwent a life saving surgery of the brain immediately after her admission here. Later on,this was followed by two more surgeries. Doctors even conducted a tracheostomy on her.

Dr Agarwal said,Infection in her brain still continues to exist.

Surgeries can be conducted again only after this brain infection subsides. She has undergone two surgeries in the brain in the past and no portion of her brain was removed while conducting the surgery.

The forensic department has conducted a DNA test to help determine her paternity.

