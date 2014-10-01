A year after an anti-chit fund law, Orissa plans to define small investors

More than a year after it created an Act to protect the interests of investors who were duped of their savings by scores of chit fund firms in the state, Orissa is now planning to amend the Act to define small investors for giving them priority while disbursement of funds.

Since the multi crore chit fund scam broke in 2011, the economic offences wing of state CID, Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police and some district superintendents of police have attached movable and immovable properties of 14 chit fund firms running into a few thousand crores under Orissa Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, that was made into law in August, 2013.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is also probing the scam following orders of Supreme Court in May 2014, has arrested prominent chit fund firm Artha Tatwa Group’s chief Pradeep Sethy, Swastik India’s chief Ranjan Das, two owners of TV channel and newspaper while interrogating prominent MLAs of ruling Biju Janata Dal.

The chit fund firms whose properties have been attached are Saradha Group, Artha Tatwa, Seashore Group, Astha Group of Companies, Nabajyoti Realty, Green Ray International, Ashore Group of Companies, SLB Multi State Cooperative, Sastra Enterprises, Safex India, Golden Land Developers, Rose Valley Group and Flourish India.

In July last year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced a Rs 300 crore corpus for distribution among the chit fund victims of Orissa. Under the Act, designated courts are supposed to order sale the attached property by public auction and realise sale proceeds for distribution among victims of the scam.

But more than a year later and with victims getting restive over apprehensions that they may never get their money back, last month finance department and CID officials discussed on the ways to speed up the process of return of the money to the duped. Of the 1 million depositors, more than 70 per cent are believed to be small depositors.

A senior finance department official the Act would be amended to define an investor, and a small investor more specifically, “The Act would also be amended to specify the manner of disbursement of the fund,” a finance department official, who took part in the discussion said. With panchayat polls scheduled in little more than 2 years, BJD leaders apprehend that further delay in return of money to small investors would mar the party’s prospect.

In the meeting,discussion took place on current status of cases on 12 chit fund companies including Saradha Group of companies, Artha Tatwa Group, and Seashore Group, Astha Group of Companies, Nabajyoti Realty, Green Ray International, Ashore Group of Companies, SLB Multi State Cooperative, Sastra Enterprises, Safex India, Golden Land Developers, Rose Valley Group, Flourish India.

“The delay has been primarily due to lack of undivided attention by the designated courts, delay due to non-service of notices, hearing of cases at long intervals and third party intervention,” said the official. For example, in Balasore district, the special public prosecutor appointed to conduct cases under the Act was found to be unsuitable due to his old age and illness. In case of Seashore, the the proceeding was getting delayed due to intervenors.

“We have decided that the cases where more time is required for disposal of intervention petitions a prayer would to be moved by the competent authority for hearing of the cases and passing orders in respect of other proposals that are not disputed,” the official said.

To expedite the hearing of the cases within the stipulated period of 180 days under OPID Act, the government has requested the High Court for posting four special judges exclusively for the 4 designated courts. The government has pleaded that If not four at least two special judges in designated courts of Cuttack and Balasore should be posted immediately who can remain in additional in charge of Sambalpur and Berhampur respectively.

Besides, 4 police personnel would to be provided by Economic Offences Wing of CID who would be attached to 4 special public prosecutors in the designated courts of Cuttack, Balasore, Ganjam and Sambalpur to assist them and coordinate among the investigating officer, EOW and designated courts.

To attach the real estate properties of the chit fund firms, the government also plans to expand scope of definition of deposit under section 29(b) of the OPID Act for including real estate business within its ambit.

As most of the chit fund firms have closed shop and not available at their previous addresses, government would amend section 9(1) of OPID Act enabling publication of notice in leading local and national newspapers along with service through police to ensure quick and effective service of notice. Similarly, section 9(6) of OPID Act would be amended to so that even if the designated courts pass an order after 180 days from the date of application by the designated authorities for attachment of the properties of the chit fund firms, it would be treated as lawful order. Provision of ex-parte order would also be included in the statute through another amendment.

Officials said for creating awareness among people and to prevent further incidence of chit fund companies running away with people’s money, there would be wide publicity by EOW on a sustained basis in different print and electronic media. BDA would also be roped in for specific advertisement regarding fraudulent builders. A detailed status report of each individual cases would be sent to finance department fortnightly by the additional district magistrates. A monthly review meeting would be made by the finance department to sort out the problems faced at different level.

