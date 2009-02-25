Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
30 killed in Doda road accident

Thirty passengers were killed and another 15 were injured when a bus skidded off the road and plunged into Neeru Nallah of Chenab River at Puldoda

Written by Express News Service | Jammu | Published: February 25, 2009 12:56:26 pm
Thirty passengers were killed and another 15 were injured when a bus skidded off the road and plunged into Neeru Nallah of Chenab River at Puldoda,about 2 km from Doda town. The bus was on its way to Jammu from Bhaderwah in Doda district. Sources said the number of dead is likely to increase. Superintendent of Police,Doda,Manohar Lal said a rescue operation is currently on and 27 bodies have been fished out so far. The injured have been taken to Government Medical College Hospital,Jammu,and Doda District Hospital. Eight of the injured persons are said to be in critical condition.

