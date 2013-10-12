1 held in sexual assault case against Asaram’s son Narayan Sai

Surat police have arrested an aide of Narayan Sai,son of self-styled godman Asaram,in connection with the sexual assault case registered against him.

One Mohit Gadvani,aide of Narayan Sai,was arrested from Surat on Friday night,police officials said here on Saturday.

Gadvani was arrested as he allegedly sent some messages to the victim,who had filed complaint against Sai,police sources said,adding that he might be aware of the whereabouts of Sai,who has been absconding since the case was filed.

Police produced Gadvani in a local court here on Saturday,which remanded him in police custody till October 15.

Surat police had recently registered two complaints against Asaram and his son,of rape,sexual assault,illegal confinement and other charges.

The elder sister has accused Asaram of repeated sexual assaults between 1997 and 2006,when she was living in his ashram on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city.

The younger sister has accused Sai of repeated sexual assaults between 2002 and 2005 when she was living in Asaram’s Surat ashram.

Taking a legal recourse,Sai has filed an anticipatory bail in Surat court.

Sai and Asaram have filed two separate petitions for squashing of complaints registered against them in the Gujarat High Court.

Meanwhile,Joint Commissioner of Police (sector-1) of Ahmedabad,J K Bhatt said that they would bring Asaram to Ahmedabad after the procedure ends in Jodhpur.

On Friday,a Jodhpur court had granted custody of Asaram Bapu to Gujarat police for questioning him in connection with the sexual assault case.

