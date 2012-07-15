World opinion needed against weapons of mass destruction: Kalam

While admitting that nuclear technology was useful for development,the former President of India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam on Saturday stressed on the need to develop world opinion against weapons of mass destruction.

Kalam was in town to address a valedictory session of a public colloquium on the fundamental duties of the citizens,organised by the State Legal Aid Authority and two other NGOs including the SEWA trust.

Right now,there are about 10,000 nuclear weapons and war heads,of which,half are with the US. There is a growing demand to ban nuclear weapons and free the world from the threat of these weapons. I think a strong world opinion needs to be generated, he said in response to a students question.

On his vision for the country,the former President said:  Its a difficult question. Yet,I feel India is blessed with lot of inner strengths to survive even in the difficult times because of its strong economic base. There is a strong youth power as more than six million youth are below the age of 25 years. This country has potential to emerge as a world leader. On his experience with political parties,Kalam said:  I dont feel politics is a bad thing. There are good people also. It has to be politics of development. The ratio of politics of development and politics of parties should be 70: 30 but unfortunately the politics of development has been reduced to 30 percent against its actual ratio of 70 percent.

The former president also shared his concern on rising pollution in the countrys urban areas but appreciated the role being played by courts,which,he added,had invoked stringent measures to bring down pollution levels in cities like Delhi.

The function held at Gaiety Theatre was also addressed by Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Kurian Joseph – who is the patron-in-chief of the states Legal Aid Authority,Justice R B Misra,executive chairman of the Authority,Vepa Rao ,a veteran journalist and patron SEWA Trust,Rakesh Kanwar,among others.

