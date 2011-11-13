Tremor measuring 2.9 on Richter scale felt in Junagadh

Mild tremor measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale hit the Junagadh district today,Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) officials said.

The epicentre of earthquake was 12 kilometre North East of Talala taluka in Junagadh district. The tremor was recorded at around 11:52 am,they said.

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on Richter scale had hit Junagadh district on October 20,in which around 12 people were injured and there were damages to property in few villages of the district. Over 300 after shocks were felt in the region subsequently and today’s tremor was also said to be the after shock of the last month’s quake.

However,no reports of casualty or damage to property was reported today,district officials said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App