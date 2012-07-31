The Shiv Sena on Monday entered the Congress-NCP politics of one-upmanship with an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna,which stated that Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Manikrao Thakre would soon experience all that can happen in politics.

The editorial said the state Congress president seemed to have placed himself in a dangerous situation since the leak of a letter from 42 Congress MLAs purportedly against Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan. The letter,urging Chavan to look into issues related to their constituencies,was leaked to the media while the NCP was targeting the Congress,creating an impression of dissent within the party against the CM.

Referring to media reports hinting at Thakres role in leaking the MLAs letter,the editorial said notwithstanding the conflict between the Congress and NCP,the letter also spelt trouble within the Congress. Thakre was moving around as a staunch supporter of the CM. but his troubles have increased. Manikrao will soon experience all that can happen in politics, it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App