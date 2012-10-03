Sule backs Ajit,wants to see him as Chief Minister

Do not mind facing criticism for taking decisions in the interest of the poor,says Ajit Pawar.

Indicating all was well between her and her cousin Ajit Pawar,NCP MP from Baramati Supriya Sule on Tuesday said she would like to see him as the Maharashtra chief minister in future.

Addressing a rally of the NCP womens wing in the city on Tuesday and sharing the dais with Sule,Pawar said it would not be possible to serve citizens if one focuses too much on protecting ones image and he did not mind facing criticism for taking decisions in the interest of the poor.

For the past two three days,Pawar has been addressing party workers in the state. Sule and Pawar were sharing the dais for the second day on Tuesday after a rally in Satara on Monday.

Sule spoke to mediapersons after the rally. In response to a query whether she would like to see Pawar as chief minister after the 2014 assembly polls,she said,I would be happy to see him as chief minister of the state.

The party has sent me to the Centre by getting me elected as Lok Sabha MP, she said.

Sule said blood relations are important to her than other issues. We have a lot of other work than pay heed to unnecessary issues. I love my brother, she added.

The image of Ajit Pawar was good earlier as well. It has got a boost after he resigned from the post of deputy chief minister over allegations against him.

Following Pawars resignation,there had been rumours of a rift between him and his cousin.

Clearing the air,Sule said,It was the inner voice of Pawar that made him resign from the post till the allegations against him are cleared, she said when asked about other NCP ministers facing allegations not following in the footsteps of Pawar. At the rally,Pawar said,If we are busy maintaining a good image,we will not be able to do the work of common people. His statement was seen by many as a criticism of the style of functioning of Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan.

If everything could take place as per norm,citizens would not have come to us. It is necessary sometimes to evade rules for working in the interest of citizens, he said adding,There is no harm in facing criticism for it and one should have the guts to face it.

Pawar said party workers should not get unduly worried about issues of the city pending with the state government. I am not the deputy chief minister any more but there is no reason to worry as our party ministers are in the cabinet. They will get the work of the party approved, he said. He said he would take up pending issues of womens safety and security with the NCP ministers.

Justifying the ban on gutkha,Pawar said there is no harm in sustaining a revenue loss to discourage bad habits. There is a need to change the mindset of citizens on bad habits. Such decisions leading to revenue loss is not an issue, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App