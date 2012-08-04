Special cadre of teachers for border areas cleared: Sukhbir

The Punjab Government has created a separate cadre of teachers for the 16-km border belt in view of the acute and perennial shortage of teachers in those areas.

In the past 65 years,border areas have faced constant problem of shortage of teachers and this could be solved only by creating a separate cadre of teachers,who would remainpermanently posted in the border areas,Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Friday.

Badal was reviewing the education department along with Education Minister Sikander Singh Maluka and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Maluka informed the meeting that the Education dept has sought options from teachers who would like to be included in the border cadre. He said these teachers would permanently remain in the border cadre.

Giving directions to fill vacant posts in the rural schools,Sukhbir said all the newly recruited teachers will be compulsorily posted in rural areas for minimum three years. He also directed the department to come up with a placement policy for teachers,classifying the posts or stations in different categories and making sure that those enjoying permanent urban posts be made to serve in rural areas also.

He also asked the education department to notify the rules for upcoming education cities and said the state government should make the provisions of 50 per cent reservation for state students in the institutes.

Mooting a new school bus scheme for rural students,he asked Secretary Education and Transport Secretary to jointly work out a School Transport Scheme model and run it on a trial basis in Mansa and Bathinda after which it could be replicated throughout the state.

State firm on polythene ban

Alleging laxity in imposition of ban on polythene,the rampant use of which was choking drains and sewerages across Punjab and killing stray cattle,the state government on Friday issued direction to authorities to strictly implement The Punjab Plastic Bags (Manufacture,Usage and Disposal) Control Act.

Asking all deputy commissioners,and commissioners of civic bodies,Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said that no person could manufacture or carry bags from virgin plastic of thickness not less than 30 micron and size not less than 8×12 inches.

Taking an exception to the pollution being caused by the rampant use of polythene in the cities and rural areas despite imposition of ban since May 1 last year,Sukhbir observed that authorities have been lax in imposition of ban,and drains and sewerage were getting choked with the polythene.

Seeking weekly report on the action taken by the districts in imposition of the ban,Badal said that an eye should be kept on manufacturing units and selling points.

Sukhbir said that after imposition of the ban in New Delhi,Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh,there had been a substantial improvement in the environment.

We must launch a campaign to educate the masses regarding the ill effects of polythene and motivate the public to use bio-degradable jute bags, said Sukhbir.

The Animal Husbandry department had been issuing warnings that lot of stray cattle were dying after consuming waste polythene less than 30 micron from the dumping pits,he said.

The indiscriminate disposal of polythene in unscientific manner was also making the soil barren,he claimed.

