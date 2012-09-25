Police registered false cases: Wives

Addressing a press conference on Monday,Khushmir Kaur,wife of SGPC member Kulbir Singh Barapind,and Amrit Kaur,wife of Daljit Singh Bittu alleged that the Punjab Police had registered false cases against their husbands and were harassing them.

The police came at 1.30 am and picked up my husband on the pretext of preventive arrest. They had no arrest warrants. Then a day later,the police came again and searched our house without any search warrants. They told me that they had found a pistol from our bed and also took a book Who killed Karkare. Then they put sedition and other charges on my husband. It is all been done due to political vendetta,Khushmir Kaur,without naming any political leaders,said.

Amrit Kaur,on the other hand,said that on the same night that Barapaind was picked up,…another police team came to our house and arrested Bittu on preventive arrest charges and later booked him under the Unlawful Activities Act,Explosives Act,Arms Act and other charges. Literature books,which were published and sold in the market,were found in our house and police said that these books are anti-national. So arrest their publishers first. Of the 32 cases registered by the police against my husband in the last few years,he has been acquitted in 31 cases while another is pending.

