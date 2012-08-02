Mob on rampage after JCB crushes pregnant woman

A mob went on a rampage,hurling stones at public transport and private vehicles in Jahajgarh area of Amritsar on Wednesday evening,after a pregnant woman was crushed to death by a JCB machine in the Jahajgarh scrap market.

The woman,Dyalo (40),was reportedly returning home along with her child when the incident occurred. Police said her child also sustained injuries but survived the accident. The driver of the JCB machine,police added,was absconding.

A mob gathered at the site after the incident and first blocked the road before pelting stones on buses and private vehicles. A number of passengers in the vehicles sustained injuries and police had a tough time controlling the situation,which continued for nearly one hour.

The victim has been identified as Dyalo Devi. Her child is out of danger, said DSP Baljit Singh. A case will be registered against unidentified persons for destroying private property.

