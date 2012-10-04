Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P S Rathod ordered on Wednesday 26/11 handler Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal,in Maharashtra Police custody,be produced before Tees Hazari court in Delhi on Thursday in a case of conspiring to carry out terror attacks in India.

The order was passed on a plea by National Investigation Agency (NIA) for custody of Jundal for interrogation.

NIA had filed an FIR on June 8 against Jundal and accomplice Fayyaz Kagzi for being part of a terror organisation and conspiring to organise explosives for LeT and IM operatives to carry out attacks in Mumbai and Delhi.

Special public prosecutor Rohini Salian filed two applications,one by ATS and the other by NIA,seeking production of Jundal in the Delhi court. The Mumbai court rejected ATS plea and considered the application filed by NIA.

Meanwhile,a Nasik court,where Jundal was produced on Wednesday morning,remanded him in judicial custody till October 17 in a case involving conspiracy to attack Maharashtra Police Academy. He was then brought to Mumbai and produced in a local court in the 26/11 terror attack case.

