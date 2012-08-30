JM Rd blasts will be cracked soon

Having received directions from the state government to solve the J M Road blasts case before Ganesh festival,State Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Rakesh Maria has been camping in the city for the last one month to personally monitor the investigation.

“The investigation is going on in the right direction. I am here….we have two deputy inspectors general,five deputy commissioners and 350 men working on the case,” Maria told mediapersons on Wednesday.

“We are investigating the blast thoroughly… We are hoping to solve the case soon,” he said,but avoided naming any particular organisation,group or suspect behind the blasts.

Asked about the involvement of Dayanand Patil,the only person who was injured in the low intensity blasts on J M Road on August 1,Maria said,”We are not ruling out any possibility till we make the first arrest.” Investigators have been refusing to share any information about the whereabouts of Patil after he was discharged from Sassoon Hospital on August 6.

Four explosives went off and two undetonated once were found on J M Road between 8 pm and 8.30 pm on August 1. Dayanand Patil of Urali Kanchan,who worked at a tailoring shop in Deccan,was injured in a blast near the gates of Balgandharva Rangamandir. Patil had carried the bag carrying explosive from the India Against Corruption (IAC) pandal located across the road. The bag had exploded in his hand.

Four bombs exploded and two were defused by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). No injuries were reported as the blasts were of low intensity. Maria said that as per FSL report,ammonium nitrate and fuel oil were used for the explosives.

Meanwhile,Maria expressed satisfaction about the investigation into the 26/11 terror attack case as the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence for accused Ajmal Kasab.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App