Jammu & Kashmir needs party which is nationalist, pro-democracy: BJP

The BJP said on Saturday the time has come to establish an alternative political dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir, which is “nationalist and pro-democracy in true sense”. BJP national vice-president and the party’s in-charge in Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna claimed that the people of the state have lost faith in the Congress and regional parties like the NC and PDP which practices politics of “opportunism and self interest”, and are yearning for a better and reliable alternative.

“These parties stand exposed before the people due to their ugly drama after the dissolution of the state assembly by the governor,” he said while commenting on the recent political developments in the state. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was abruptly dissolved by Governor Satyapal Malik Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress followed by another bid from the two-member People’s Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

“Time has come when an alternative political dispensation is established in the state, which is nationalist and pro-democracy in true sense,” Khanna said.

The BJP leader claimed that behind the curtain, the motive of these parties was to isolate and belittle the mandate of the people of a particular region, which failed due to the timely action of the governor, who played a vital role in saving the democracy from being “murdered” and it needs to be appreciated. Khanna alleged that these parties had been taking the people of the state for granted for too long now as they were having a misconception that Kashmir was their “fiefdom” and expected that it should run according to their whims and writ.

“People across the country have been continuously rejecting the Congress after concluding that the BJP was the most suitable political party to meet their aspirations,” he said. Khanna claimed that issuing boycott dictates and sitting in opposition or forming government, reflects their dual politics, but they forget that finally, it is the wish of the people which prevails over “dynastic and opportunist” politics.