The death case of a three-day-old girl child at Jalandhar Civil Hospital has turned murkier with the nursing staff staging a protest on Saturday asking for the infants body to be exhumed to ascertain the cause of death even as they questioned the character of the deceaseds mother.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of paramedical staff also staged rally against the suspension of the staff nurse Harjit Kaur Oberoi. Harjit was suspended after an inquiry team found that she directed another nurse to force the victims father to deposit Rs 200 if he wanted the infant to be put in the incubator. The father couldnt pay the money and the infant died.

The protesting nurses said that Harjit was not on duty in paediatric ward on that day and said that instead of going by the parents allegations,the infants body must be exhumed and a postmortem done.

However the infants father,Sanjiv Kumar,said he will allow exhumation at any cost as it was against his religion and tradition.

It may be remembered that hospital has recorded asphyxia as the cause of death,but the parents have claimed that the child,which was born premature and suffering from jaundice,died as she was not kept in the incubator or the phototherapy unit.

Meanwhile,the JAC,justified asking the parents to deposit the money for further treatment and said that on-duty nurse did not do anything wrong by asking for Rs 200 as it was routine practice in the hospital before the circulation of instructions pertaining to Janani Shishu Suraksha Yojna (JSSY) on Friday.

JAC president Jasbir Kaur even claimed that in some cases when patients left the hospital without getting discharged,the nurses had deposited such fee from their own pockets as they were not aware about JSSY.

Even few days back Harjit Kaur had to deposit Rs 70 from her pocket after one of the patients being attended by her left the hospital without paying the required fee, claimed Jasbir kaur.

The JAC also targeted Anita,the mother of deceased child,alleged that as per the hospital records the woman had claimed that it was her second baby,while actually it was her fourth child.

The nursing staff also presented two persons in front of Media from Hussainpur village who alleged that Anita had earlier implicated her first husband in a false case and demanded Rs 1 lakh from him but he was later acquitted by a court.

When asked about the relevance of raising Anitas,the JAC leaders said that they were only highlighting the fact the woman was a liar and all the allegations should be investigated properly.

