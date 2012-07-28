Janani-Shishu Suraksha Yojana allows for one-month free treatment for sick newborns

Two days after they refused life support to a three-day-old girl child  leading to her death  after her father failed to pay Rs 200 for the service,it has come to light that the Civil Hospital staff in Jalandhar didnt know about a central scheme under which sick newborns are provided all treatment free of cost for a month from the day of birth in government hospitals.

They got to know about the Janani-Shishu Suraksha Yojana (JSSY),only after the health department issued circulars among the hospital staff on Friday based on instructions issued by Medical Superintendent Dr Iqbal Singh.

The circular contains information about the services,including delivery,drugs,consumables,essential diagnostics,diet during stay in hospital for three days in case of normal delivery and for a week in case of caesarean,which are offered free of cost in the government hospitals .

A number of the staff,including doctors and paramedical staff,were not aware about the JSSY till Friday despite repeated publicity of the scheme in all the national and vernacular newspapers from time to time.

The scheme also provides for free transport from home to hospital and then back to home,free provision of blood and exemption from all kinds of user charges for a child for 30 days after birth at a government hospital.

Anita,the mother of the child,was not even provided ambulance service despite repeated requests by her husband Sanjiv Kumar. She had to walk for two-and-a-half hours to reach her home,situated five kilometers away from the hospital.

The paramedical staff in hospitals pediatric ward disclosed that they were not aware of such a scheme. They also said that they have been charging the patients for the services.

Surprisingly the money was being deposited in the government hospital under paediatric department only but health department authorities never investigated as to how user charges were being deposited for such services which were totally free.

Medical Superintendent Dr Iqbal Singh said that because the scheme was implemented over a year back and he joined here only three months ago,he was not aware that hospital staff was not provided any information about the same at the time of its implementation.

Punjab to offer free neo-natal health service

Chandigarh: Taking serious note of the death of a new born child in the Civil Hospital at Jalandhar,Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Madan Mohan Mittal on Friday announced that neo-natal care services would be made available free of cost in all government hospitals in the state.

He said no charges would henceforth be levied for neo-natal check-up and newborn care (for a period of 28 days from the date of delivery). He said no registration fee,admission fee,visiting fee,ambulance charges,anaesthesia charges or fees for services under the categories of radiology,laboratory investigation,clinical pathology,microbiology,biochemistry and blood transfusion would be charged in case of newborn children from the birth to 28 days of age in Punjab government hospitals. He said delivery-related services were already free in Punjabs hospitals.

He said that the delivery related services are already free in Punjabs hospitals. In addition,the state government gives cash incentives for delivery in government hospitals to the extent of Rs1,000 to every general category patient and Rs 1,700 for BPL/SC patients.

