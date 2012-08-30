Flats for evicted slum-dwellers,Bhapkar ends seven-year stir

For seven years he went barefoot demanding rehabilitation of slum-dwellers who were evicted from the slums at Anandnagar in Chinchwad and Siddharthnagar in Nigdi. After the PCMC resettled slum-dwellers in flats of their own in high-rise buidlings,activist-politician Maruti Bhapkar has now started wearing footwear.

At a function held in Siddharthnagar recently,Bhapkar was felicitated by slum-dwellers. They washed his feet with curd and milk before he re-donned the footwear. Activist Manav Kamble,Arjun Khade,Ganesh More and corporators Tanaji Khade,Ashwini Chikhale and Shubhangi Borade were among those present.

