Carnival at village as famous son returns

HE may have crossed over the border at the age of six,but the village of Muazzam wore a festive look as Pakistan Federal Minister of Kashmir Affairs Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo visited here on Wednesday evening. A nostalgic Wattoo repaid the warmth by announcing Rs 15 lakh for the development of a stadium in his ancestral village while Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal accorded grants worth Rs 8 lakh for the development of the village through Wattoo.

The funds will arrive soon,promised the former Pakistan Punjab chief minister,who was accompanied by his sons,daughter,wife and son-in-law. The Pakistan minister then visited the haveli,where his family once lived but which has now been converted into a gurudwara. He also met villagers while his wife Begam Parveena Wattoo interacted with the women of Muazzam.

On the opening of the Sadkin border in Fazilka,Wattoo said:  Things are going in a positive direction from Pakistans side and we hope the same speed from India as well. And if all goes well,the next border which will be opened for trade and public will be Sadki in Fazilka. He also urged Chief Minister Badal to aggressively take up the matter with the UPA government.

Wattoo had shifted to Pakistan at the tender age of 6 when Partition was announced. We all went safely to Pakistan via a bullock cart,leaving almost everything here, he said.

