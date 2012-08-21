Written by Express News Service | Published: August 21, 2012 2:07:19 am
Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday quashed media reports that 26/11 suspect Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal was being given non-vegetarian food in custody. In a press statement,the ATS said reports alleging that Ansari was being allowed to feast on delicacies during Ramzan were baseless and misleading. Zabiuddin Ansari is being given vegetarian food as per norms, the release said. Ansari is currently in ATS custody for the 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case.
