Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday quashed media reports that 26/11 suspect Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal was being given non-vegetarian food in custody. In a press statement,the ATS said reports alleging that Ansari was being allowed to feast on delicacies during Ramzan were baseless and misleading. Zabiuddin Ansari is being given vegetarian food as per norms, the release said. Ansari is currently in ATS custody for the 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case.

