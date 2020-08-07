India on UNSC’s J&K meet: Reject China interference in internal affairs

China once again called India’s move in J&K “illegal and invalid”, with India reacting sharply to this, saying that Beijing has “no locus standi” on the matter. (File) China once again called India’s move in J&K “illegal and invalid”, with India reacting sharply to this, saying that Beijing has “no locus standi” on the matter. (File)

A day after China raised the issue of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council at Pakistan’s behest, India on Thursday said that it “firmly rejects” China’s interference in its internal affairs and urged it to draw proper conclusions from such “infructuous attempts”.

Meanwhile, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Nils Melzer, said that the Indian government has not responded to his requests for a visit to India. “For a straight 4 years, every year, I have formally requested to meet the Ambassador of #India to @UNGeneva to discuss an official fact-finding visit to the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, in line with the Special Rapporteur’s Torture mandate. I have not even received a response. Not once.”

The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said, “We have noted that China initiated a discussion in the UN Security Council on issues pertaining to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India.”

“As on such previous occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community. We firmly reject China’s interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts,” he said.

India’s Permanent Representative at the UN, T S Tirumurti, tweeted, “Another attempt by Pakistan fails! In today’s meeting of UN Security Council which was closed, informal, not recorded and without any outcome, almost all countries underlined that J&K was bilateral issue & did not deserve time and attention of Council.”

This is the third time the issue has been raised, without any following outcome or resolution, at the UNSC since last year — it was earlier raised in August last year and again in January.

In Geneva, meanwhile, UN human rights experts, including Special Rapporteurs, have called on India and the international community to take “urgent action” to address the human rights situation in the territory. “If India will not take any genuine and immediate steps to resolve the situation, meet their obligations to investigate historic and recent cases of human rights violations and prevent future violations, then the international community should step up,” the experts said.

