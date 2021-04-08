scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
India on track to meet Paris pact commitments: PM Modi at Kerry meet

“Prime Minister noted that India is committed to meeting its nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement and that it was among the few countries on track to meet these commitments,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 8, 2021 3:08:30 am
India is on track to meet its climate commitments under the Paris Agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted in a meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry on Wednesday.

Kerry’s four-day visit to India ends on Thursday. He has met multiple ministers and other civil society representatives in Delhi.

At the meeting, Kerry pointed out that the US would support India’s climate plans by facilitating affordable access to green technologies and requisite finance, the statement said.

“…With our complementary strengths, India and US can creatively collaborate on a 2030 agenda for clean and green technologies…” Modi tweeted.

